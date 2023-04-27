DXY

Markets

Weakening US Dollar Provides Tailwind For Bitcoin, Despite Rumor-Driven Flash Crash

The inverse correlation between Bitcoin and the US dollar tends to support crypto prices, but surging volatility underscores how fickle the market can be

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

US Dollar Surge Dampens Crypto Market Momentum

Increasing short-term strength of the US dollar and ongoing inflationary pressures have begun to clamp down on this year’s bullish trajectory of digital assets

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

BTC Hovers Near Critical Support: Markets Wrap

The broader crypto market continues to experience bearish price action as the market prices in tighter monetary policy from the Fed

by Sam Martin /
Markets

BTC Sells-off as Metaverse Tokens Show Strength: Markets Wrap

Metaverse tokens rally in the face of a broader market sell-off.

by Sam Martin /

