eBay

Web3

EBay NFT Job Openings Hint At Web3 Showdown With Amazon

Online marketplace giant eBay is ready to hire a raft of Web3 specialists for its NFT platform KnownOrigin, which it snapped up last year

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Web3

EBay Wants NFTs To Connect Fans With Sports Stars

The company is working with Notable Live to bring limited edition NFTs and player merchandise to its platform

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

EBay Acquires UK-based NFT Marketplace KnownOrigin

E-commerce giant eBay has picked up Manchester-based NFT marketplace KnownOrigin for an undisclosed sum in a deal finalized Tuesday

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

eBay Launches ‘Genesis’ NFT Collection Amid Declining Market Interest

The e-commerce giant is looking to cash in on a once frothy sector with its sports-inspired NFTs

by Sebastian Sinclair /

