Policy

Americans Understand Crypto Risks, but Not Regulations, Survey Finds

35% of respondents are unaware that bank laws don’t apply to the segment, according to Independent Community Bankers of America survey

by Ben Strack /
Policy

White House’s Latest Crypto Framework Lacks Clarity, Some Say

Reports gathered by President Biden recommend “aggressive” crackdown on digital assets-related crime by the SEC and CFTC

by Ben Strack /
Policy

US Regulators Release First of Many Reports on Crypto Following Exec Order

Highlights of the report include greater guidance around stablecoins and an emphasis on needing to “watch out for instability and crime from digital assets”

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Who’s in Charge of What? Breaking Down the Crypto Executive Order

Most reports to be submitted to President Biden are due within six months, but legislation could take years

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Illinois Moves Closer To Accepting Crypto for Taxes, but Not Considering Legal Tender Status

Illinois state Rep. Margaret Croke hopes for clearer guidance at the federal level in the wake of President Biden’s recent executive order

by Casey Wagner /
FinanceMarkets

Will Biden’s Executive Order Speed Up Spot Bitcoin ETF Approval?

Fund groups weigh in on how the governmental actions could affect their applications

by Ben Strack /
MarketsPolicy

Biden’s Crypto Executive Order May Be ‘Watershed Moment’ Despite Lack of Specifics

Crypto legislation will likely play out over years, rather than months, industry participants say

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /

