Finance

Family office to anchor fund investing in firms transitioning to Web3

Dunhill Family Office and Mocha Ventures look to raise 30 million euros for fund backing traditional companies looking to solve real-life issues via Web3

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Crypto Attractive to Family Offices But Regulatory Clarity Needed: Survey

Over 130 family office professionals surveyed noted a 90% client interest in crypto, a finding at odds with Goldman Sachs earlier this month

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

What Is the Future of Crypto Investment Among Family Offices?

London-based firm of billionaire Simon Nixon set to increase allocation to crypto

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Off The Chain Capital Has Outperformed Bitcoin; Here’s How

CEO calls the firm’s investment offering a value fund specializing in blockchain assets .

by Ben Strack /

