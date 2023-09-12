family office
Dunhill Family Office and Mocha Ventures look to raise 30 million euros for fund backing traditional companies looking to solve real-life issues via Web3
Over 130 family office professionals surveyed noted a 90% client interest in crypto, a finding at odds with Goldman Sachs earlier this month
London-based firm of billionaire Simon Nixon set to increase allocation to crypto
CEO calls the firm’s investment offering a value fund specializing in blockchain assets .