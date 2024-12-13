French Hill

Republicans nominate pro-crypto reps to lead key House committees 

Rep. French Hill was nominated to chair the House Financial Services Committee

by Casey Wagner /
DEBT Box loss shows SEC ‘overreach and failure,’ Hill says

The SEC was sanctioned in its case against DEBT Box earlier this week

by Katherine Ross /
‘A real low point’: Congressman calls out SEC bitcoin ETF drama during House hearing

Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., became the latest member of Congress to criticize the SEC over Tuesday’s security failure

by Casey Wagner /
Lummis, Hill push for ‘swift’ DOJ action against Binance, Tether 

Lummis and Hill want the DOJ to investigate — and potentially take action — to “choke off sources of [terror] funding”

by Katherine Ross /
Proposed crypto bill would help clear up latest SEC allegations: Rep. Hill

Texas Blockchain Council president and McKinsey & Co. partner not optimistic on prospect of proposal’s passage

by Ben Strack /
Stablecoin Policy Progress Impeded by Partisan Disagreements

Democrats slammed the current Republican-led draft bill for stablecoin legislation, but the parties agree on some points

by Casey Wagner /

