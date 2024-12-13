French Hill
There are a total of 6 articles associated with French Hill.
Rep. French Hill was nominated to chair the House Financial Services Committee
The SEC was sanctioned in its case against DEBT Box earlier this week
Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., became the latest member of Congress to criticize the SEC over Tuesday’s security failure
Lummis and Hill want the DOJ to investigate — and potentially take action — to “choke off sources of [terror] funding”
Texas Blockchain Council president and McKinsey & Co. partner not optimistic on prospect of proposal’s passage
by Ben Strack /
Democrats slammed the current Republican-led draft bill for stablecoin legislation, but the parties agree on some points