Finance

FTX Ventures Buys 30% Stake in Scaramucci’s SkyBridge Capital

The crypto exchange’s venture arm will help SkyBridge with both crypto and non-crypto related initiatives moving forward

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Mysten Labs’ $300M Fundraise Values Business at More Than $2B

Capital from the Web3 infrastructure company’s FTX Ventures-led round will go toward scaling the Sui blockchain

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Startup From Ex-Meta Devs Seek $2B Valuation: Report

Web3 infrastructure-focused Mysten Labs is looking to raise $200 million in a Series B round led by FTX Ventures

by Shalini Nagarajan /
FinanceMarkets

FTX Ventures, Three Arrows Capital Lead $92M Raise for Mina Blockchain

Mina is the creator of a proof-of-stake protocol which bills itself as the “world’s lightest blockchain”

by Morgan Chittum /
Markets

FTX Launches $2B Venture Fund

Veteran VC Amy Wu from Lightspeed Venture Partners will lead a team of eight at the new fund

by Ben Strack&Macauley Peterson /

