FTX Ventures
There are a total of 5 articles associated with FTX Ventures.
The crypto exchange’s venture arm will help SkyBridge with both crypto and non-crypto related initiatives moving forward
Capital from the Web3 infrastructure company’s FTX Ventures-led round will go toward scaling the Sui blockchain
Web3 infrastructure-focused Mysten Labs is looking to raise $200 million in a Series B round led by FTX Ventures
by Shalini Nagarajan /
Mina is the creator of a proof-of-stake protocol which bills itself as the “world’s lightest blockchain”
by Morgan Chittum /
Veteran VC Amy Wu from Lightspeed Venture Partners will lead a team of eight at the new fund