Greg King
Osprey Alpha will allow high-net worth individuals and institutional investors exposure to funds that invest in NFTs including assets such as gaming, art and a variety of digital collectibles.
Osprey Funds launches fifth product of the year on same day that First Trust and SkyBridge unveil newest offering.
SOL’s price has reached new highs in recent days as many competitors have dipped.
King said, “At Osprey, at a fundamental level, we fully believe in the power of blockchain-based technologies. Period.”