Greg King

Finance

Osprey Funds to Launch NFT-focused Investment Vehicle

Osprey Alpha will allow high-net worth individuals and institutional investors exposure to funds that invest in NFTs including assets such as gaming, art and a variety of digital collectibles.

by Morgan Chittum /
DeFiMarkets

Polygon Trust, and Crypto Economy ETF Hit the Market

Osprey Funds launches fifth product of the year on same day that First Trust and SkyBridge unveil newest offering.

by Ben Strack /
DeFiFinance

Osprey Funds Launches Solana Trust Amid Token’s Rally

SOL’s price has reached new highs in recent days as many competitors have dipped.

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Osprey CEO Greg King is Fully Committed to Digital Assets

King said, “At Osprey, at a fundamental level, we fully believe in the power of blockchain-based technologies. Period.”

by Morgan Chittum /

