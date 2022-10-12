Hany Rashwan

There are a total of 5 articles associated with Hany Rashwan.
Finance

21Shares Brings First Spot Bitcoin ETP to Middle East

The region, now a hub for crypto companies, is “a market of significant strategic importance,” exec says

by Ben Strack /
Finance

21Shares’ Parent Company Valued at $2B After Marshall Wace-led Fundraise

21.co seeks to bolster product suite and global reach as it seeks to expand to a dozen more regions

by Ben Strack /
Finance

21Shares Vying To Build Out ‘Crypto Winter’ Suite

Competing firms plan to continue focusing on products with a long-term outlook

by Ben Strack /
Finance

First Australian Spot Bitcoin, Ether ETFs to Go Live Next Week

21Shares and ETF Securities team up to bring crypto exposure to the country while American regulators drag their feet

by Ben Strack&Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsWeb3

Decentraland, FTX ETPs Launch in Switzerland

21Shares’ launch spree in Europe continues as firm looks to expand in US

by Ben Strack /

