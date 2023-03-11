hiring roundup
The much-traveled David Marcus has another position to add to his bulging resume
Polygon Labs adds a former Silvergate Bank board member as its first chief policy officer
Metaverse game developers were among firms hiring out of crypto’s recent carnage
ConsenSys among latest firms bit by layoffs amid “very challenging macroeconomic environment”
Bitcoin platform NYDIG reportedly laid off 110 employees despite recent capital raises
The former agency execs to lead Willkie Farr & Gallagher’s digital practice with former CFTC chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo
Crypto company Digital Prime Technologies names a head of lending solutions from now-bankrupt Celsius
Recruiting firm executive estimates one-third of Robinhood layoffs will be digital asset-focused roles
Unstoppable Domains taps former Twitch, IBM pros to onboard more Web3 users in Europe and Asia
Crypto exchange Bitstamp adds legal, marketing and product heads