Business

Crypto Hiring: NuBank Taps Lightspark CEO, Ex-Meta Exec as Board Director

The much-traveled David Marcus has another position to add to his bulging resume

by Ben Strack /
Business

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Robinhood Exec Jumps Ship to Digital Asset Platform

Polygon Labs adds a former Silvergate Bank board member as its first chief policy officer

by Ben Strack /
Business

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Layoffs Spike But Turnaround Ahead?

Metaverse game developers were among firms hiring out of crypto’s recent carnage

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Another Ex-BlockFi Exec Resurfaces in New Role

ConsenSys among latest firms bit by layoffs amid “very challenging macroeconomic environment”

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Kraken, dYdX Foundation and BlockFi Add Execs

Bitcoin platform NYDIG reportedly laid off 110 employees despite recent capital raises

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Law Firm Adds ex-SEC, CFTC Pros

The former agency execs to lead Willkie Farr & Gallagher’s digital practice with former CFTC chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Ex-pros from Coinbase, Blockchain.com Join Cowen Digital

Crypto company Digital Prime Technologies names a head of lending solutions from now-bankrupt Celsius

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Binance Co-founder Takes Helm of Exchange’s Venture Arm

Recruiting firm executive estimates one-third of Robinhood layoffs will be digital asset-focused roles

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Jefferies Execs Leave to Create Startup

Unstoppable Domains taps former Twitch, IBM pros to onboard more Web3 users in Europe and Asia

by Ben Strack /
Markets

The Latest in Crypto Hiring: Polygon Studios Adds Range of Talent

Crypto exchange Bitstamp adds legal, marketing and product heads

by Ben Strack /

