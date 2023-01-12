HIVE Blockchain Technologies

There are a total of 7 articles associated with HIVE Blockchain Technologies.
article-image

Markets

Crypto Miners Log Double-digit Stock Price Gains After CPI Report

Hive Blockchain and Marathon Digital hit daily gains of 37% and 31%, respectively, as markets closed Thursday

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Ex-ETH Miner Hive Blockchain Eyes Buying Opportunities Post-Merge

Firm among those starting to mine Ethereum Classic following blockchain’s transition to proof-of-stake

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Morgan Stanley Exec Jumps Ship to Crypto

Blockchain-based solutions provider for commercial banks adds former leaders from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, London Stock Exchange

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Crypto Mining Firms Take Different Approaches to Selling Bitcoin

Hut 8 has no intention of selling its bitcoins, though other miners are offloading the asset to cover operations and fund expansions

by Ben Strack /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

Blockchain Miner HIVE Receives Letter of Deficiency from Nasdaq

Despite its missed deadline last month, the publicly-listed company’s share price is up more than 13% on the day, though HIVE is down 76% YTD

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

Blockchain Miner HIVE Asks Canada Regulators To Bar Execs From Trading Stock

HIVE said its decision to delay its annual filings was the result of a shorter filing deadline for non-venture issuers and rapid growth

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

Crypto Miners Continue Raking in Bitcoin and Holding

Companies expand footprints through acquisitions, partnerships.

by Ben Strack /

