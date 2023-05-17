Immunefi

There are a total of 4 articles associated with Immunefi.
article-image

DeFi

LayerZero, Immunefi Offer Bug Bounty With $15M Max Payout

KYC is required for participation, and there are range of rewards available for bug hunters

by James Cirrone /
article-image

DeFiMarkets

Framework Makes its Largest Single Bet Yet on Immunefi

The bug bounty platform will use the latest fundraise to grow its tech team

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Markets

DeFi Exploits Top $1.8B YTD, Though Security ‘Getting Better’ Immunefi Says

Immunefi’s CEO Mitchell Amador told Blockworks, “although things look bad, they are in fact getting better and better on the security side”

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

DeFi

$6M Bounty Paid to White Hat Hacker Likely Averts Sizable DeFi Hack

Developers behind the Aurora protocol acknowledged they should have spotted the vulnerability much earlier

