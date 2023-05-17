Immunefi
KYC is required for participation, and there are range of rewards available for bug hunters
by James Cirrone /
The bug bounty platform will use the latest fundraise to grow its tech team
by Bessie Liu /
Immunefi’s CEO Mitchell Amador told Blockworks, “although things look bad, they are in fact getting better and better on the security side”
by Sebastian Sinclair /
Developers behind the Aurora protocol acknowledged they should have spotted the vulnerability much earlier