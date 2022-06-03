Kevin O'Leary

MarketsWeb3

Unstoppable Domains Gifted Blockchain Domain Names to 1M Women in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Investment Office and Access Abu Dhabi partnered with Unstoppable Domains on this Web3 education initiative

by Ornella Hernandez /
Finance

WonderFi Continues to Consolidate Canadian Market With Second Acquisition￼

Once the deal is finalized, WonderFi will own two out of the six registered cryptocurrency trading platforms in Canada

by Casey Wagner /
MarketsPolicy

WonderFi Announces Closing of Bitbuy Acquisition, Overcoming Regulatory Hurdles

It is the first time in history that every securities regulator in Canada had to approve an acquisition, CEO says

by Casey Wagner /
FinanceMarkets

Kevin O’Leary-Backed WonderFi Acquires Bitbuy

WonderFi Technologies purchased Canada’s first approved crypto marketplace in a cash and shares deal

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Kevin O’Leary: Bitcoin ETF Won’t be Approved Until at Least 2023

Venture capitalist said getting regulators to set more rules ‘opens up the floodgates’ for crypto demand

by Ben Strack /

