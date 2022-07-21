LDO

DeFi

In Buffer Against Bear Market, Lido Opens New Door for DAO Money Management

Lido suggests selling 2% of its native token, LDO, to fund the DAO for two years

by Casey Wagner
DeFi

Lido DAO Proposes Governance Switch Up

The crypto staking platform’s proposal suggests a move from multichain to dual governance

by Bessie Liu
Markets

Bitcoin Reclaims $55,000 on Strong Fundamentals: Markets Wrap

Bitcoin dominance rises as price surges to $55,000, CME open interest and basis are on the rise indicating institutional demand.

by Sam Martin
Markets

Bitcoin Dominance Rises; SEC Chief Confirms US Won’t Ban Crypto: Markets Wrap

Bitcoin dominance rises as price surges to $51,500, Gary Gensler echoes Jerome Powell’s comments confirming the US has no plans to ban crypto

by Sam Martin

