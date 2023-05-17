LooksRare

There are a total of 4 articles associated with LooksRare.
article-image

Web3

Transforming Dust Into Prizes: LooksRare’s NFT Raffle Hits the Market

The company developed the raffle using a custom smart contract, and said it plans to release the repository as open source in the near future

by James Cirrone /
article-image

MarketsWeb3

NFT Sales Volume Drops 20% in November

The total sales volume of five top NFT marketplaces extends on October’s decline, on the back of macroeconomic factors and the FTX debacle

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Web3

Web3 Watch: Twitter’s Potential Crypto Wallet, and a Royalty-optional LooksRare

LooksRare becomes the latest NFT marketplace to eliminate creator royalties

by Ornella Hernandez /
article-image

Web3

New NFT Marketplaces Make Grab for OpenSea’s Lead

As OpenSea notches a $13.3 billion post-money valuation, NFT marketplaces are trying to give the crypto start-up a run for its money

by Morgan Chittum /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.