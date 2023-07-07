MLB
The pro baseball league’s now-defunct partnership with bankrupt crypto exchange FTX has not stopped it from being involved in the segment
Months after the crash of UST and LUNA, a $38 million partnership between Terra and the Washington Nationals MLB team remains intact
Blockworks exclusive: Sports betting company will be exclusive distributor of NFTs that feature budding MLB stars
Ohtani becomes latest celebrity tapped by company to elevate its brand, increase awareness of digital assets