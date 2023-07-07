MLB

Web3

FTX partnership to NFTs in new ‘virtual ballpark’: MLB’s crypto journey continues

The pro baseball league’s now-defunct partnership with bankrupt crypto exchange FTX has not stopped it from being involved in the segment

by Ben Strack /
DeFiMarkets

‘Unparalleled Luxury’: Nationals Still Pitching Exclusive ‘Terra Club’

Months after the crash of UST and LUNA, a $38 million partnership between Terra and the Washington Nationals MLB team remains intact

by Ben Strack /
Markets

DraftKings Continues NFT Push With Metabilia Partnership

Blockworks exclusive: Sports betting company will be exclusive distributor of NFTs that feature budding MLB stars

by Ben Strack /
Markets

FTX Inks Deal with MLB Star Shohei Ohtani

Ohtani becomes latest celebrity tapped by company to elevate its brand, increase awareness of digital assets

by Ben Strack /

