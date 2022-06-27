Morgan Creek Capital Management

article-image

FinanceMarkets

BlockFi Has a New Bidder in Morgan Creek, Report Says

FTX’s $250 million credit line could practically wipe out BlockFi’s investors, shareholders and management, Morgan Creek’s Mark Yusko said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

Gemini Raises $400M to Bring Valuation Over $7B

The seven-year-old crypto exchange was founded by twin brothers and early Bitcoin investors, Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

Finance

Morgan Creek’s Yusko: You Have to Have Exposure to Digital Assets

It’s important for institutions to “get off zero” and have more than zero percent exposure to digital assets as money and talent flood into crypto, Yusko said.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

Markets

DAS 2021: Crypto Market Could Hit $40T in Five Years

Founders of Morgan Creek Capital Management, 10T criticize hedge fund manager Ray Dalio’s remarks on crypto

by Ben Strack /

