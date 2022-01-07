network
There are a total of 6 articles associated with network.
Cosmos (ATOM) set to flourish in 2022 on increased developer interest, the upcoming Theta upgrade, and a flourishing DEX Osmosis
BTC trades sub $44,000 as miners in Kazakhstan power down due to a forced internet outage by the nation’s government
Ethereum has outperformed Bitcoin over the past 5 days as derivative activity picks up
BTC briefly trades below $46,000 on the 13th anniversary of the genesis block being mined
BTC investment vehicles are absorbing demand that would otherwise take place on-chain
Bitcoin breaks below $48,000 as daily exchange volumes and network activity remain stagnant