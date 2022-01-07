network

Markets

ATOM Splits From Market as BTC, ETH Bomb: Markets Wrap

Cosmos (ATOM) set to flourish in 2022 on increased developer interest, the upcoming Theta upgrade, and a flourishing DEX Osmosis

by Sam Martin /
Markets

BTC Slumps as Kazakhstan Miners Power Down: Markets Wrap

BTC trades sub $44,000 as miners in Kazakhstan power down due to a forced internet outage by the nation’s government

by Sam Martin /
Markets

ETH Looking Strong Against BTC: Markets Wrap

Ethereum has outperformed Bitcoin over the past 5 days as derivative activity picks up

by Sam Martin /
Markets

Bitcoin Slides Below $46,000 on Its 13th Birthday: Markets Wrap

BTC briefly trades below $46,000 on the 13th anniversary of the genesis block being mined

by Sam Martin /
Markets

BTC Turbulence Continues Heading into 2022: Markets Wrap

BTC investment vehicles are absorbing demand that would otherwise take place on-chain

by Sam Martin /
Markets

BTC Retreats as Digital Assets Sell Off: Markets Wrap

Bitcoin breaks below $48,000 as daily exchange volumes and network activity remain stagnant

by Sam Martin /

