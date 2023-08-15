New Zealand

There are a total of 4 articles associated with New Zealand.
article-image

Business

New Zealand crypto exchange Dasset in liquidation, customer funds trapped

The Auckland-based exchange first launched in 2017, during the height of the speculative ICO bubble

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Finance

Reserve Bank of New Zealand taking ‘cautious approach to crypto,’ watching global developments

The Reserve Bank said that it will increase its vigilance on crypto

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Markets

Binance Charts Regulated Course to New Zealand

Binance’s expansion to New Zealand builds on previous registrations in other jurisdictions, a move that could mark a turning point for the exchange

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

Cameroon’s Ejara Closes $2M Seed Round, New Zealand’s Easy Crypto Raises $12M

Crypto fundraising continues strong in Q4 from the Pacific Islands to Central Africa, crypto-based companies are raising capital.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.