Opinion

Gaming needs tokenization

If we get it right, the future of gaming will be a more open, collaborative and rewarding space for all

by Alun Evans /
Opinion

Play-to-earn was a bust — we need to create-to-earn

Players care more about playing a high-quality game than they do about earning money: The shine wears off

by Mark Long /
Web3

We compete with Web2’s ‘exploitative ownership model’: Immutable co-founder

Immutable co-founder Alex Connolly breaks down what drives the firm’s quest to empower Web2 gamers with Web3 rails

by Shalini Nagarajan /
MarketsWeb3

Blockchain Gaming Startup Raises Round on Heels of Surging Play-to-earn Demand

The startup plans to roll out a trio of games, each featuring NFTs that gamers can port between the three metaverses

by Michael Bodley /

