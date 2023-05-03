NFT lending

Web3

Blur Blends DeFi and NFT Market With New Lending Platform

Blend became the largest NFT lending protocol by volume and user share within 24 hours of launching

by Darren Kleine /
Web3

NFT Loans on Blur Could ‘Skyrocket’ if Borrowers Don’t Pay Attention

Blur’s new NFT lending platform has the industry buzzing – but is it bullish?

by Michael Bodley /
Education

How Does NFT Lending Really Work? A Deep Dive

Your guide to the brave new world of NFT lending – how does it work and will it continue?

by John Gilbert /
MarketsWeb3

NFT Lending Market Reveals a Need for Liquidity

Despite most NFTs being illiquid, NFT lending has become a popular way to access more cash

by Ornella Hernandez /

