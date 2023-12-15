payment systems

Finance

Even the Bank of England is part of a shift to blockchain use cases

Fnality’s new network for wholesale payments and tokenized real-world assets reflects TradFi’s continued use of blockchain

by Ben Strack /
Business

JPMorgan adds ‘holy grail’ payments feature as part of blockchain push

Siemens the first to use the new offering built to allow “a real-time and a programmable treasury”

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Former Meta crypto exec plots course for Bitcoin’s transformation to global payment network

Lightspark CEO David Marcus aims to address the absence of a worldwide internet protocol for global money transfers

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Crypto funding: A $46M week with a crypto exchange snagging biggest haul

Bit2Me, based in Spain, successfully secured $15 million, bucking the trend of crypto exchanges falling prey to American regulators

by James Cirrone /
Finance

JPMorgan Exec: Payments Systems Are the Future of Fintech

JPMorgan’s head of innovation and corporate development said banks should focus on payments systems

by Casey Wagner /

