Point72

There are a total of 5 articles associated with Point72.
article-image

Business

Latest In Crypto Hiring: Point72 Poaches Robinhood Pro

Last week crypto firms showed they like some traditional finance experience

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Finance

What’s Bad for Crypto May Be Good for Crypto Traders

News analysis: Institutional investors may be pumping the crypto brakes, but that doesn’t equate to running for the digital asset exists

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

Markets

It’s a Bear Market, but Point72 Is Still Hiring Crypto Pros

The two latest hires, who report directly to Point72’s c-suite, are the latest indicator that Steve Cohen’s firm is continuing to branch out into digital assets

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

Finance

Steve Cohen Taps Hacker ‘Acidphreak’ as First Trader for Crypto Startup 

Blockworks exclusive: Hiring “Acidphreak” reflects Cohen’s deep conviction in staffing his new venture with crypto-native talent, sources say

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Point72 Asset Management in ‘Early Innings’ of ‘Big Crypto Push’

Blockworks exclusive: Steve Cohen’s hedge fund heavyweight is looking to hire at least two senior crypto-focused professionals

by Michael Bodley /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.