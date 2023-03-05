Point72
There are a total of 5 articles associated with Point72.
Last week crypto firms showed they like some traditional finance experience
by Casey Wagner /
News analysis: Institutional investors may be pumping the crypto brakes, but that doesn’t equate to running for the digital asset exists
The two latest hires, who report directly to Point72’s c-suite, are the latest indicator that Steve Cohen’s firm is continuing to branch out into digital assets
Blockworks exclusive: Hiring “Acidphreak” reflects Cohen’s deep conviction in staffing his new venture with crypto-native talent, sources say
Blockworks exclusive: Steve Cohen’s hedge fund heavyweight is looking to hire at least two senior crypto-focused professionals