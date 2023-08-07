Private Equity

Finance

CF Private Equity is building a blockchain fund

It appears to be the first fund dedicated specifically to blockchain investments for the business

by Michael Bodley /
Business

CoinFund taps ‘deal guy’ as first head of venture legal

CoinFund’s first head of venture legal has been tasked with helping portfolio companies with their day-to-day legal needs

by Michael Bodley /
FinanceMarkets

Exclusive: Crypto Hedge Fund Ikigai Tests Venture Capital Waters

Ikigai Asset Management is launching its first venture capital fund after private bets in its flagship hedge fund paid off

by Michael Bodley /
DeFiMarkets

Private Equity Firm KKR Invests in DeFi and Blockchain-focused ParaFi Capital

The global investment firm KKR & Co. has invested as a limited partner in ParaFi Capital’s flagship fund, a source familiar with the matter told Blockworks.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

