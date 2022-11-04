Rarible
Are NFT royalties designed to offer artists a better business model? A closer look at how they work explains their true potential
A new Twitter feature enables NFT marketplaces to embed NFTs with tweets
In this week’s Web3 Watch, Blockworks catches up with Rarible co-founder Alex Salnikov for his take on NFTs during market downturns
An introduction to Rarible and how to invest in it, as well as resources for further research
By 2026, South Korea’s government wants to create the fifth-largest metaverse market in the world
The total OpenSea Polygon traders have increased from just 15 users in late June 2021, to over 846,433 users as of Jan. 6, according to data by user niftytable on Dune Analytics
Ubisoft, along with other major game publishers, are pushing NFTs as a next-generation companion to games. But are gamers interested?