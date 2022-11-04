Rarible

EducationWeb3

How NFT Royalties Work – and Sometimes Don’t

Are NFT royalties designed to offer artists a better business model? A closer look at how they work explains their true potential

by John Gilbert&Ornella Hernandez /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Rarible Revamps Marketplace, ApeCoin DAO Adds Bug Bounty

A new Twitter feature enables NFT marketplaces to embed NFTs with tweets

by Ornella Hernandez /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Netflix’s NFT Scavenger Hunt and Elvis’ Metaverse Strategy

In this week’s Web3 Watch, Blockworks catches up with Rarible co-founder Alex Salnikov for his take on NFTs during market downturns

by Ornella Hernandez /
DeFiEducation

The Investor’s Guide to Rarible

An introduction to Rarible and how to invest in it, as well as resources for further research

by Aaron Ahmadi /
Web3

South Korea To Pour $187M Into ‘World-class Metaverse Ecosystem’

By 2026, South Korea’s government wants to create the fifth-largest metaverse market in the world

by Morgan Chittum /
MarketsWeb3

OpenSea Polygon NFT Sales On Track to Hit 2.2M by End of January

The total OpenSea Polygon traders have increased from just 15 users in late June 2021, to over 846,433 users as of Jan. 6, according to data by user niftytable on Dune Analytics

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
MarketsWeb3

Ubisoft’s NFT Efforts are Off to a Rocky Start

Ubisoft, along with other major game publishers, are pushing NFTs as a next-generation companion to games. But are gamers interested?

by Sam Reynolds /

