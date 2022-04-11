RIA

FinanceMarkets

Nasdaq Survey: Spot Crypto ETF Would Speed Adviser Allocation

Nearly three-quarters of advisers would be more likely to invest in the space if a spot ETF were offered in the US

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Startup Raises $20M to Bridge Crypto, Wealth Management

Eaglebrook Advisors raised $20M in round led by Castle Island Ventures, Brewer Lane Ventures

by Ben Strack /
Finance

WisdomTree and Ritholtz Wealth Management Launch Crypto Index

Offering will be available to financial advisors via Onramp Invest; Gemini to serve as its custodian.

by Ben Strack /
Finance

MassMutual’s Flourish Crypto Adds ETH, Releases Regulatory Blueprint

Flourish Crypto launched in September 2021 first with bitcoin as RIAs continued to express interest in digital asset investment opportunities.

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

Eaglebrook CEO: Advisors the ‘Lowest-Hanging Fruit’ for Crypto Market

Firm launching offering to educate the $30 trillion wealth management market about BTC, ETH and DeFi

by Ben Strack /
Finance

MassMutual’s Flourish Crypto to Give RIAs Direct Bitcoin Exposure

Initially bitcoin will be the only asset available for trade, but the hope is to make ethereum available to clients over the coming weeks.

by Sam Martin /
Finance

Blockchange Partners with Equity Trust to Bring Digital Assets to Financial Advisors

Partnership allows for custody services for digital assets in retirement accounts.

by Ben Strack /

