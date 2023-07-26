Ribbon Finance

There are a total of 4 articles associated with Ribbon Finance.
DeFi

Ribbon Finance governance approves Aevo brand merger

The Ribbon Finance brand and its RBN token will transition to the derivatives exchange brand and AEVO token

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Aevo mainnet launch opens decentralized futures, options

Decentralized derivatives platforms have struggled to attract sufficient liquidity, especially in the options space

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFiMarkets

Ribbon Finance To Tap Ethereum Interest with Options Exchange

DeFi protocol is cutting the proverbial ribbon on an options exchange it hopes will generate $100 million in daily volume despite frosty market conditions

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFiFinance

DeFi Convertible Bond Offering ‘a Huge Step Forward for DAOs’

Porter Finance’s product launch enables DAOs, such as the one behind Ribbon Finance, to issue debt the DeFi way

by Macauley Peterson /

