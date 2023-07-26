Ribbon Finance
The Ribbon Finance brand and its RBN token will transition to the derivatives exchange brand and AEVO token
Decentralized derivatives platforms have struggled to attract sufficient liquidity, especially in the options space
DeFi protocol is cutting the proverbial ribbon on an options exchange it hopes will generate $100 million in daily volume despite frosty market conditions
Porter Finance’s product launch enables DAOs, such as the one behind Ribbon Finance, to issue debt the DeFi way