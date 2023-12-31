Saga

There are a total of 4 articles associated with Saga.
Web3

Web3 Watch: Crypto commercials are back

Plus, Solana Saga phones resell for thousands of dollars and the Avalanche Foundation will purchase memecoins

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

Solana denies ‘security threat’ to Saga phones following CertiK video

In a statement to Blockworks, Solana denied a “vulnerability” to Saga phone holders from CertiK

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Solana cuts price of its Saga phone by 40% four months after launch

The public sale for the Solana Saga began on May 8, 2023

by James Cirrone /
MarketsWeb3

Web3 Watch: Crypto Gaming Console in the Works, Nike’s Metaverse Plans

Nike files patent for digital collectibles and provides RTFKT members with added Clone X creator utility

by Ornella Hernandez /

