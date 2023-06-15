security tokens

There are a total of 5 articles associated with security tokens.
article-image

Finance

Top South Korean banks gear up for a $27B security token market

South Korea’s biggest commercial banks are exploring security token platforms to establish a trading ecosystem for corporate bonds

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Policy

Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission Calls for Regulation of NFTs

The Hong Kong regulator warns investors of risks associated with investing in non-fungible tokens

by Ornella Hernandez /
article-image

DeFi

Major French Bank Wants to Back the $DAI Stablecoin with $40M in Bonds

Société Générale will experiment with using regulated security tokens on Ethereum to back a stablecoin loan in historic merging of TradFi and DeFi.

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Finance

Credit Suisse Integrates Security Tokens on Public Ethereum

Taurus facilitates Swiss-regulated tokenized shares of travel and leisure company Alaia SA.

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Finance

Metaco Taps Singapore as Future of Asia Digital Finance with Regional Office Opening

Metaco has been at the center of digital bond issuance in Europe. Now, it has set its sights on Asia adding a Singapore office.

by Sam Reynolds /

