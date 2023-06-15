security tokens
There are a total of 5 articles associated with security tokens.
South Korea’s biggest commercial banks are exploring security token platforms to establish a trading ecosystem for corporate bonds
by Shalini Nagarajan /
The Hong Kong regulator warns investors of risks associated with investing in non-fungible tokens
by Ornella Hernandez /
Société Générale will experiment with using regulated security tokens on Ethereum to back a stablecoin loan in historic merging of TradFi and DeFi.
Taurus facilitates Swiss-regulated tokenized shares of travel and leisure company Alaia SA.
Metaco has been at the center of digital bond issuance in Europe. Now, it has set its sights on Asia adding a Singapore office.
by Sam Reynolds /