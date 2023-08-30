self-custody wallet

There are a total of 4 articles associated with self-custody wallet.
article-image

Business

Robinhood extends Web3 wallet support to bitcoin, dogecoin

Six months after its public launch, the self-custody offering has begun enabling in-app swaps on the Ethereum network

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

Webacy looks to make DeFi and self custody safer with Arbitrum integration

The startup is mainly interested in improving self custody wallets by providing tailored security solutions

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Finance

Crypto Exchange OKX Has A Plan to Assuage Traders’ Fears: Transparency

The company’s latest tools reflect a growing industry-wide push to strengthen transparency following FTX’s marked lack thereof

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Security Threat Exposed for Browser-based Crypto Wallets

MetaMask, Phantom, Brave and other browser-based crypto wallets say no known user funds have been affected

by Bessie Liu /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.