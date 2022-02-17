Sequoia

FinanceMarkets

Sequoia Capital Is Raising up to $600M in New Sub-fund To Focus on Tokens

Founders have asked the firm to take a more active role in managing its tokens — this fund will give it that ability to engage further, it said

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Markets

Sequoia and Paradigm Invest $1.15B in Citadel Securities

Chicago-based market maker is looking to extend its reach to crypto

by Ben Strack /
MarketsWeb3

Sequoia Capital Signals Web3 Embrace with Rebrand and NFT Auction

Sporting a new Twitter bio and NFT auction, one of the world’s largest and most successful venture funds signals a new focus

by Morgan Chittum /
Markets

CertiK Closes $80M Round Led by Sequoia, Nearing $1B Valuation

This capital raise is the third round of funding for CertiK within the past four months, bringing its total amount raised to over $140 million.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

