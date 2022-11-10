Sequoia Capital

There are a total of 4 articles associated with Sequoia Capital.
article-image

Finance

Crypto VCs Reckon With Failing FTX Investments

The recent crypto crash has Sequoia and Multicoin Capital explaining their exposure to embattled exchange FTX

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

MarketsWeb3

NFT Marketplace Magic Eden Secures $27M Series A

Venture capital firm Paradigm led the raise

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Funding Roundup: Capital and Funds Continue To Launch Into Crypto

A number of funding rounds this week focused on gaming and DeFi, hinting at continued growth and demand for the sectors in the months ahead

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Sequoia Capital Is Raising up to $600M in New Sub-fund To Focus on Tokens

Founders have asked the firm to take a more active role in managing its tokens — this fund will give it that ability to engage further, it said

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.