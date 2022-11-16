Simon Dixon
There are a total of 5 articles associated with Simon Dixon.
The demise of FTX leads BnkToTheFuture to pull out of SALT deal
The bankrupt crypto lender is weighing a new business model which executives say requires “absolute zero trust”
SALT has entered acquisition talks with Bnk to the Future, news of which has sent its native token pumping 100%
A Vermont regulator has accused Celsius, CEO Alex Mashinsky and other company representatives of making false statements about the safety of customer funds
The company has kept its balance sheet private while paying down DeFi debts
by Jack Kubinec /