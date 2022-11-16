Simon Dixon

Finance

Crypto Lenders Keep Pausing Withdrawals Citing FTX Exposure

The demise of FTX leads BnkToTheFuture to pull out of SALT deal

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Celsius Banks on Future With New Plan Named ‘Kelvin’

The bankrupt crypto lender is weighing a new business model which executives say requires “absolute zero trust”

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

Crypto Lender SALT in Buyout Talks, 2 Years After SEC Settlement

SALT has entered acquisition talks with Bnk to the Future, news of which has sent its native token pumping 100%

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Celsius Is ‘Deeply Insolvent,’ Unable To Meet Withdrawal Obligations: Vermont Regulator

A Vermont regulator has accused Celsius, CEO Alex Mashinsky and other company representatives of making false statements about the safety of customer funds

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Celsius Lost Potential $6B Bailout After Refusing To Show Financials, Investor Says

The company has kept its balance sheet private while paying down DeFi debts

by Jack Kubinec /

