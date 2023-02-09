SoftBank
Blockworks exclusive: A number of Q4 and early Q1 launches that had been hotly anticipated by LPs are facing lengthy delays — if they haven’t already been nixed entirely
The marketplace, dubbed Line NFT, is slated to go live on April 13
SoftBank has continuously made headlines for its big investments in the crypto space through its Vision Fund.
The Sandbox becomes the latest blockchain based game to raise money in an effort to scale the metaverse to hundreds of millions of users.
The parent company of Grayscale has raised a massive round from heavy-hitters like SoftBank Group and Alphabet Inc’s independent growth fund CapitalG.
The company has raised $100 million to date and is on track for 100% year over year growth in revenue by early 2022, Simone Maini, CEO of Elliptic, said to Blockworks.
The new fundraising brings Blockdaemon’s total valuation to $1.255 billion, adding it to the list of companies that have reached unicorn status.
Paris-based Sorare will use the new funding to open its first US office and to explore other opportunities outside of soccer, as well as hire new employees.