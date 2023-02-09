SoftBank

Business

Ex SoftBank, Genesis Traders Delay or Call Off Crypto Launches

Blockworks exclusive: A number of Q4 and early Q1 launches that had been hotly anticipated by LPs are facing lengthy delays — if they haven’t already been nixed entirely

by Michael Bodley /
MarketsWeb3

SoftBank Messaging Giant To Launch NFT Marketplace in Japan

The marketplace, dubbed Line NFT, is slated to go live on April 13

by Morgan Chittum /
Markets

SoftBank’s Vision Fund Fell $10B From Q1 to Q2 2021

SoftBank has continuously made headlines for its big investments in the crypto space through its Vision Fund.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
MarketsWeb3

The Sandbox Raises $93M in Round Led by Softbank

The Sandbox becomes the latest blockchain based game to raise money in an effort to scale the metaverse to hundreds of millions of users.

by Sam Martin /
Markets

Digital Currency Group Raises $700M, Now Valued at $10B

The parent company of Grayscale has raised a massive round from heavy-hitters like SoftBank Group and Alphabet Inc’s independent growth fund CapitalG.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Markets

Blockchain Analytics Firm Elliptic Raises $60M SoftBank, Wells Fargo, More

The company has raised $100 million to date and is on track for 100% year over year growth in revenue by early 2022, Simone Maini, CEO of Elliptic, said to Blockworks.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Markets

Funding News: Blockdaemon Secures $155M, Genesis Digital Assets Raises $431M

The new fundraising brings Blockdaemon’s total valuation to $1.255 billion, adding it to the list of companies that have reached unicorn status.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Markets

SoftBank Leads $680M Series B for NFT Soccer Platform Sorare

Paris-based Sorare will use the new funding to open its first US office and to explore other opportunities outside of soccer, as well as hire new employees.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

