Sommelier

DeFi

Sommelier DeFi strategy vaults now live on Arbitrum

Arbitrum is the first multichain expansion destination for Real Yield ETH

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

5 New Sommelier Vaults Now Capturing Governance Token Yield

Sommelier is offering a passive way to earn 2% to 4% yield on your governance tokens

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Tokenized Vault Standard on Ethereum Set to ‘Kick Off New DeFi Summer’

The ‘money Lego’ pitch for DeFi is getting an upgrade

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

DeFi Strategies Get a Multichain Boost From Sommelier and Axelar

Cosmos chain Sommelier facilitates multichain yield opportunities using Axelar general message passing

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Sommelier Launches New ETH Liquid Staking Token Vault

Exclusive: Real Yield ETH will only be available to users outside of the US

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Strategy Tokens Could Simplify Trading for Mom and Pop Investors

These ERC-4626 compliant tokens could bridge the gap between mass consumption and DeFi

by Bessie Liu /
DeFiMarkets

Munich’s Staking Facilities Starts $25M Venture Arm, Sommelier Raises $23M

Staking Facilities is a validator, node operator and service provider for infrastructure and has invested in a handful of protocols like Solana, Cosmos, Polkadot and Dfinity

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

