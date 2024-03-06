Spain

Policy

Spanish data protection agency moves to temporarily block Worldcoin

Worldcoin must cease collecting and processing personal data in Spain, according to a press release Wednesday

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Kraken secures EMI license in Ireland, VASP registration in Spain

Kraken praised European regulation in its announcement

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Coinbase gets green light from Bank of Spain

Coinbase can offer crypto custody, crypto buying and selling and crypto trading as part of the registration

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

$14B Spanish bank wants to beat market with actively-managed crypto fund

A&G’s new actively-managed crypto fund will maintain exposure of at least 70% at all times, so it’s prepared for volatility

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Spain gives Ripio greenlight to offer crypto products

Spain is gradually welcoming more crypto firms, most recently Crypto.com

by James Cirrone /
Business

Spain welcomes Crypto.com as a registered service provider

The exchange said it has achieved a milestone that enables the expansion of its services across Europe

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Spain’s Crypto Tax Warnings Mirror Broader Effort in US, UK

The US and UK have pushed similar measures in recent years to combat crypto tax noncompliance

by Ben Strack /
Web3

Regulatory Criticism, Internet Troubles Disrupt Spain’s Largest Crypto Event

Mundo Crypto gathered 7,000 people in Madrid to talk about learn-to-earn and the possibilities of education in the metaverse

by Ornella Hernandez /
Policy

Binance Affiliate Gains Regulatory Approval in Spain

Largest crypto exchange extends reach across Europe amid compliance push

by Ben Strack /

