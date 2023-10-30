Standard Chartered

Business

StanChart’s Zodia Custody set to navigate Hong Kong’s crypto market

Hong Kong’s institution-driven crypto demand makes it a prime market for Zodia Custody, CEO Julian Sawyer told CNBC

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

StanChart’s Zodia Markets gearing up for stablecoin forex market debut

Zodia Markets’ Nick Philpott anticipates that traditional payment service providers may struggle to keep up with upgraded cross-border payment systems

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

StanChart crypto CEO is bullish on non-USD stablecoin market

Zodia Markets’ Usman Ahmad sees the British pound as a strong option among non-dollar stablecoins.

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

Standard Chartered is Bullish on Ethereum, But Only if Bitcoin Rises

Standard Chartered’s digital asset research team thinks that Ethereum can hit $35,000 in the next few years.

by Casey Wagner /

