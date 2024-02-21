Stellar

There are a total of 5 articles associated with Stellar.
DeFi

Stellar sparks smart contract upgrade — and it’s not an EVM

A bespoke smart contract layer, Soroban, is online after years of development

by Macauley Peterson /
Business

Payments giant MoneyGram plots noncustodial wallet launch

The Stellar-enabled wallet will roll out next year, the company stated

by James Cirrone /
Finance

Ukraine Bank Finds Stellar Blockchain Brings ‘Key Advantages’

A two-year study from TASCOMBANK, for the most part, adds a Stellar splash of fuel to the developing crypto economy of Ukraine

by Michael Bodley /
Finance

Bankhaus von der Heydt Will Custody Crypto with Fireblocks

Bankhaus van der Heyd was founded in 1754 and is 267 years old, making it one of the oldest banks in Germany to offer crypto custody and trading services.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Finance

MoneyGram Customers Can Soon Convert Cash to USDC

The partnership will provide customers with the ability to convert cash to USDC and vice versa.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

