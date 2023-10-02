UBS

Finance

UBS trials tokenized money market fund on Ethereum

The tokenized fund pilot is part of Project Guardian, an industry initiative led by Singapore’s central bank to bring real-world assets onto blockchains

by Shalini Nagarajan
Policy

Bank of China investment arm issues tokenized notes on Ethereum

The Bank of China investment arm teamed up with UBS to issue the tokenized notes

by Katherine Ross
Finance

Sources: UBS Asset Management Vetting Crypto Hedge Fund Managers

Hedge Fund Solutions, the fund-of-funds arm of UBS Asset Management, has yet to back a digital assets portfolio manager, but conversations with top crypto traders are heating up

by Michael Bodley

