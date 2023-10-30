Uk treasury

There are a total of 4 articles associated with Uk treasury.
Policy

UK Treasury reveals final blueprint for crypto, stablecoin governance

The government plans a phased approach to regulations, starting with fiat-backed stablecoins for payment, followed by broader cryptoasset oversight

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

UK mulls granting Bank of England more power in stablecoin regulation

The consultation paper explains that the BOE could take on “prudential matters,” and the FCA could head up conduct

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Regulate Crypto Just Like Gambling, UK Treasury Committee Says

UK Treasury invokes an age-old bear case for crypto: “unbacked” digital assets have no intrinsic value, more like gambling than finance

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

UK Treasury Asks Government Coin Issuer To Mint NFT

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has asked government-owned coin issuer the Royal Mint to create the digital asset

by Casey Wagner /

