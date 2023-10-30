Uk treasury
The government plans a phased approach to regulations, starting with fiat-backed stablecoins for payment, followed by broader cryptoasset oversight
The consultation paper explains that the BOE could take on “prudential matters,” and the FCA could head up conduct
by Katherine Ross /
UK Treasury invokes an age-old bear case for crypto: “unbacked” digital assets have no intrinsic value, more like gambling than finance
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has asked government-owned coin issuer the Royal Mint to create the digital asset
by Casey Wagner /