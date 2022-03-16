Ukraine crisis

Markets

Market Wrap: BTC, Stocks Rally in Late Session Following Fed’s Rate Increase

Bitcoin and equities rallied late in the session, suggesting rate hikes may be mostly priced in and may not push markets down in the future

Markets

Market Wrap: Stocks, Altcoins Rise Despite Rate Hikes and Ukraine Conflict

Investors are likely expecting a non-aggressive approach to interest rates following Wednesday’s change, leading to a jump in markets

MarketsPolicy

Coinbase Blocks 25,000 Accounts Linked to Russia To ‘Support’ Sanctions

Coinbase said it blocked tens of thousands of accounts linked to Russian individuals and entities suspected of “illicit” activity

MarketsPolicy

US Democrats Ask Treasury What Effect Cryptoassets Have on Russian Sanctions

Sanctions aimed at deterring further conflict between Ukraine and Russia may be undermined by crypto, Democrats said Wednesday

FinanceMarkets

As Ukraine Crisis Underscores Bitcoin as Risk Asset, Volatility May Be Here To Stay

Cryptocurrencies have largely traded in tandem with US stocks as of late

