Valour

There are a total of 6 articles associated with Valour.
article-image

Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Andrew Yang To Advise Web3-Focused Firm

Bitcoin Company NYDIG names new CEO and president after its bitcoin balances hit all-time highs

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Binance Co-founder Takes Helm of Exchange’s Venture Arm

Recruiting firm executive estimates one-third of Robinhood layoffs will be digital asset-focused roles

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: MoonPay Adds Range of Senior Execs

Another 21Shares pro jumps ship to competing crypto ETP issuer Valour

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Binance.US Hires CFO To Help It Chart IPO Path

The Algorand Foundation adds two executives, including former JPMorgan veteran

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: FTX Adds Gaming Partnerships Lead

A former Citi executive becomes COO of crypto custodian Copper.co

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Cardano, Polkadot ETPs Hit Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Switzerland-based DeFi Technologies subsidiary Valour plans to offer more single-asset crypto basket, thematic ETPs

by Ben Strack /

