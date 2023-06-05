Volcano Bonds

There are a total of 4 articles associated with Volcano Bonds.
article-image

Markets

Tether Joins Volcano Energy Project in El Salvador

Tether is putting money into a big renewable energy park called “Volcano Energy” in Metapán, El Salvador

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

El Salvador Snaps Up Another $1.5M in Bitcoin, but Sits Heavily in the Red

With its latest purchase and tumbling prices, El Salvador now holds 2,381 bitcoin worth $46.4 million

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

El Salvador Delays Volcano Bond Issue, Unveils State-owned Company Backing

The country’s so-called “volcano bonds,” named after the source of power for bitcoin mining operations, are delayed until as late as September, sources say

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Fraud, Funding Woes and a President Who Won’t Quit: El Salvador’s Bitcoin Experiment

El Salvador’s bitcoin experiment could become the blueprint for other nations looking to adopt crypto. Here is an update on how it’s going

by Casey Wagner /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.