Finance

Restricting access to growing bitcoin ETFs becoming ‘hard to justify’

As bitcoin ETFs grow larger and more liquid, due diligence teams at wirehouses and other investment firms are more likely to clear them, Bitwise researcher says

by Ben Strack /
BusinessFinance

Another crypto firm bids for the wealth management market  

Secure, regulated crypto custody products will be especially “critical” for asset allocators when a spot bitcoin ETF gets approved, BitGo exec says

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Interest in Crypto Plummets Among Family Offices, Survey Says

62% of the firms surveyed by Goldman Sachs don’t want to get involved in the space — up from 39% two years ago

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Among Affluent Asian Investors, 52% Hold Crypto, Survey Finds

Wealthy Asian investors allocated 7% of their portfolio to digital assets, more than forex, commodities or collectibles, Accenture found

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

Startup Raises $20M to Bridge Crypto, Wealth Management

Eaglebrook Advisors raised $20M in round led by Castle Island Ventures, Brewer Lane Ventures

by Ben Strack /

