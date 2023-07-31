white hat hackers

There are a total of 4 articles associated with white hat hackers.
article-image

DeFi

Curve suffers $70M exploit, but damage contained

Code bug leaves four Curve Finance pools vulnerable to theft of over $70 million, but all other pools now safe, spokesperson says

by Andrew Thurman /
article-image

DeFi

Arbitrum Saved From Major ETH Loss by White Hat Hacker

An anonymous developer effectively saved Arbitrum from a $250 million loss

by Ornella Hernandez /
article-image

Markets

Nomad Recovers Nearly $20M of Stolen $190M

Recovered funds in Nomad’s official wallet have increased over the past 24 hours

by Ornella Hernandez /
article-image

Markets

DeFi Exploits Top $1.8B YTD, Though Security ‘Getting Better’ Immunefi Says

Immunefi’s CEO Mitchell Amador told Blockworks, “although things look bad, they are in fact getting better and better on the security side”

by Sebastian Sinclair /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.