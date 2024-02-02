WisdomTree Prime

There are a total of 5 articles associated with WisdomTree Prime.
BusinessFinance

WisdomTree exec downplays firm’s slow bitcoin ETF launch

Holding bitcoin in WisdomTree’s consumer app offers better use case for the asset than its ETF, chief operating officer says

by Ben Strack
Business

WisdomTree extends reach of Prime app, plots new features

$94 billion asset manager opens up “blockchain-enabled” consumer app to 11 more states as it plans more features like debit card connectivity

by Ben Strack
Finance

‘Blockchain-enabled’ WisdomTree consumer app goes live in 21 states

$93.6 billion fund group seeks to ‘de-silo the investing and financial experience’ by having different asset classes on common infrastructure, executive tells Blockworks

by Ben Strack
Finance

WisdomTree Triples Down on Future Blockchain Focus

The $75 billion asset manager’s digital assets consumer app is on track for national rollout in Q1 of 2023

by Ben Strack
Finance

WisdomTree Seeks To Spur Finance’s ‘Internet Moment’

Firm’s head of digital assets product says the company is focused on improving usability for next two billion users

by Ben Strack

