WisdomTree Prime
There are a total of 5 articles associated with WisdomTree Prime.
Holding bitcoin in WisdomTree’s consumer app offers better use case for the asset than its ETF, chief operating officer says
$94 billion asset manager opens up “blockchain-enabled” consumer app to 11 more states as it plans more features like debit card connectivity
$93.6 billion fund group seeks to ‘de-silo the investing and financial experience’ by having different asset classes on common infrastructure, executive tells Blockworks
The $75 billion asset manager’s digital assets consumer app is on track for national rollout in Q1 of 2023
Firm’s head of digital assets product says the company is focused on improving usability for next two billion users