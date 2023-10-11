Woo Network

There are a total of 4 articles associated with Woo Network.
article-image

Business

WOO Network severs 3AC ties with share buyback

3AC was the largest investor in WOO’s $30 million Series A round in late 2021, securing equity and 25 million WOO tokens

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

Binance Labs Led $12M Investment Round for WOO Network

The capital raise follows a few months after the network’s $30 million Series A round in November

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

DeFi

WOO Network and NEAR Foundation Partner After Closing $5M Token Swap

As part of the partnership, WOO Network will be a key builder in the NEAR Protocol ecosystem.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

DeFiMarkets

Neon Labs Raised $40M, WOO Network Closes $30M, Nexo Invests in Texture Capital

Multiple companies have announced significant fundraises this week, and it’s only Tuesday. Neon plans to bring major Ethereum dApps like AAVE to Solana.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

