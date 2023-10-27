1000x

Policy

Yakovenko critiques ‘bizarre’ inadequacies of current financial system

Current credit card transactions are like sharing private keys with merchants, Yakovenko says

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

Ethereum’s scaling infrastructure is better than ever. So where’s all the traffic?

Van Bourg says that scaling solutions were overbuilt during a particular period of high demand in Ethereum’s history

by Darren Kleine /
Analysis

Friend.tech: Flash in the pan or inevitable future of crypto financialization?

Crypto is “perfectly conducive” to Friend.tech’s use case, Van Bourg says

by Darren Kleine /
Finance

PayPal has a stablecoin. Will they take on Coinbase next?

“That means that there are a tremendous amount of people that could come into crypto because of what PayPal is doing,” says Avi Felman

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

Ethereum rivals are ‘dead on arrival,’ says Cumberland’s Van Bourg

“What computational ability is possible on Solana that isn’t possible on Arbitrum or Optimism at this point?” Jonah Van Bourg asks

by Darren Kleine /
Finance

The best trade in crypto right now is ‘long GBTC,’ Van Bourg says

The crypto market is suffering from a “fundamental mispricing” right now, says Jonah Van Bourg

by Darren Kleine /
Markets

Bitcoin miners are pivoting to new markets and making bank

With a pivot to providing high-performance computing, miners are finding new ways to broaden their revenue stream

by Darren Kleine /
Finance

What does the BlackRock bitcoin ETF filing mean for Grayscale?

GBTC’s price recently surged following news of BlackRock’s ETF application and a number of institutional-scale filings

by Darren Kleine /
Markets

Novogratz says crypto retail is the market’s ‘silver lining’

It could take some time for a return to a crypto bull market, Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz says

by Darren Kleine /
Finance

Traditional Finance ‘Blockchain-ification’: Pie in the Sky or Inevitable Future?

Five years after the ICO boom and bust, the notion of traditional finance assets existing on the blockchain is not nearly as far fetched

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

High Gas Fees Worth the Pain? Ethereum’s Deflationary Model in Action

In theory, a reduction in supply should drive ETH’s value as an asset upwards over time

by Darren Kleine /
Markets

Shaky US Treasury Could Push Buyers Back to Bitcoin

“If you have a spreadsheet with money in it, you have to rewrite some cells and some formulas if the United States defaults”

by Darren Kleine /
Markets

Debt Ceilings and Defaults: A Return to Bitcoin as a Safe Asset Narrative?

Many are turning to assets that offer a degree of isolation from the failures of the traditional financial system — namely crypto

by Darren Kleine /

