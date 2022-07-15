Alan Howard

Hedge Fund Billionaire Alan Howard is Still Backing Crypto Startups

British hedge fund manager Alan Howard has personally invested in about 40 cryptocurrency companies so far, including FTX and Polygon

FTX Ventures, Three Arrows Capital Lead $92M Raise for Mina Blockchain

Mina is the creator of a proof-of-stake protocol which bills itself as the “world’s lightest blockchain”

DeFi Trading Platform Raises Round Led by Alan Howard in Social Investing Push

Investors in decentralized finance platform Nested, including CMT Digital and Kenetic Capital, also participated in the Series A round

Brevan Howard Launches First Digital Assets Fund in ‘Massive’ Crypto Push

The firm’s inaugural crypto strategy started trading earlier this month with a sizeable amount of internal capital

Billionaire Alan Howard, Tiger Global Invest in $20M Funding Round for Livepeer

The round follows its $20 million Series B from July that was led by Digital Currency Group

