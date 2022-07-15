Alan Howard
There are a total of 5 articles associated with Alan Howard.
British hedge fund manager Alan Howard has personally invested in about 40 cryptocurrency companies so far, including FTX and Polygon
by Shalini Nagarajan /
Mina is the creator of a proof-of-stake protocol which bills itself as the “world’s lightest blockchain”
by Morgan Chittum /
Investors in decentralized finance platform Nested, including CMT Digital and Kenetic Capital, also participated in the Series A round
The firm’s inaugural crypto strategy started trading earlier this month with a sizeable amount of internal capital
The round follows its $20 million Series B from July that was led by Digital Currency Group
by Jacquelyn Melinek /