Markets

Crypto Sports Deals Have Slowed — But They Aren’t Dead

Sports rights holders are likely to continue engaging with crypto companies willing to pay large sums, but after FTX’s fall, the deal structures are likely to look different

by Ben Strack /
Markets

These Crypto Startups Nabbed Funding Rounds To Close Out 2022

Despite all the bad news, crypto startups are still securing funding rounds as the bear market stretches into its second year

by Bessie Liu /
Finance

Crypto Lender Amber Raises $300M To Avoid ‘Significant Drawdowns’

Amber Group secures funding at an even valuation amid a tough crypto market, which has seen the firm cut staff and cancel expansion plans

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Amber Group Claims ‘False Allegations’ Against Company, Provides No Details

Amber Group is moving away from its WhaleFin product, a source told Blockworks after media reports surfaced of Amber’s debt to crypto lender Vauld’s CEO

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: More Fall Victim to Persistent Layoffs

Crypto exchanges Bybit and Swyftx downsize while Amber Group is reportedly set to lay off a few hundred staffers

by Ben Strack /
Markets

‘Business as Usual,’ Says Amber Group, Despite Reported Layoffs and Founder’s Death

Crypto firm says in a tweet that it has adjusted business strategies, products and internal teams to weather market environment

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Jefferies Execs Leave to Create Startup

Unstoppable Domains taps former Twitch, IBM pros to onboard more Web3 users in Europe and Asia

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

FTX Ventures, Three Arrows Capital Lead $92M Raise for Mina Blockchain

Mina is the creator of a proof-of-stake protocol which bills itself as the “world’s lightest blockchain”

by Morgan Chittum /
FinanceMarkets

Funding Roundup: Major Raises of $1B and $200M Join Startup Spree

Over $1.3 billion in investments poured into the crypto sector this week

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
FinanceMarkets

Crypto Trading Platform Amber Group Eclipses $3B Valuation With Latest Raise

The crypto platform was founded in 2017 and works with over 1,000 clients in institutional and consumer markets.

by Jacquelyn Melinek&Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

Amber Group Raises $100 Million Series B as DeFi Booms

Hong Kong based liquidity provider says there is more and more interest from non-crypto native firms.

by Sam Reynolds /

