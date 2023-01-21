Amber Group
Sports rights holders are likely to continue engaging with crypto companies willing to pay large sums, but after FTX’s fall, the deal structures are likely to look different
Despite all the bad news, crypto startups are still securing funding rounds as the bear market stretches into its second year
Amber Group secures funding at an even valuation amid a tough crypto market, which has seen the firm cut staff and cancel expansion plans
Amber Group is moving away from its WhaleFin product, a source told Blockworks after media reports surfaced of Amber’s debt to crypto lender Vauld’s CEO
Crypto exchanges Bybit and Swyftx downsize while Amber Group is reportedly set to lay off a few hundred staffers
Crypto firm says in a tweet that it has adjusted business strategies, products and internal teams to weather market environment
Unstoppable Domains taps former Twitch, IBM pros to onboard more Web3 users in Europe and Asia
Mina is the creator of a proof-of-stake protocol which bills itself as the “world’s lightest blockchain”
Over $1.3 billion in investments poured into the crypto sector this week
The crypto platform was founded in 2017 and works with over 1,000 clients in institutional and consumer markets.
Hong Kong based liquidity provider says there is more and more interest from non-crypto native firms.