There are a total of 5 articles associated with Avail.
0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

Lens launches mainnet today, bringing a potential new era to SocialFi

The latest chain to join zkSync’s network also uses Avail for data availability

by Donovan Choy /
DeFi

Avail raises $27M, readies entrance into modular narrative

Celestia had the first mover advantage. EigenDA has staked ether. What sets Avail apart?

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

For Ethereum rollups, dealing with data remains a bottleneck

Data availability solutions are launching, but Ethereum remains the most popular blockchain for developers to post data

by Bessie Liu&Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Why data availability sampling matters for blockchain scaling

Data availability sampling uses polynomials to prove that transactions are accurate

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Avail offers to bridge the data availability gap for Ethereum rollups

Validiums and volitions are two ways rollups can store data off of Ethereum mainnet to reduce costs and increase throughput

by Macauley Peterson /

